TWB_ announces first CXO conference on Automation and Artificial Intelligence, Automationshift_

New Delhi [India], Sep 8 (ANI-NewsVoir): TWB_, the worldwide leader of creating technology content and pioneer in content automation for enterprises announces automationshift_, India's first CXO conference on automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The day-long conference is going to be held on September 15, 2017 at World Trade Centre in Bangalore.

The conference will bring together CXOs, industry thought leaders, stakeholders, leading HR managers and dynamic entrepreneurs, business leaders, analysts and professionals from across the rapidly changing technology industry landscape on a common platform. The highly interactive platform will provide them an opportunity to showcase the latest technological innovations and share their vision on how continually evolving technologies, such as AI, Machine Learning, and Automation, among many others are enabling digitally-driven businesses drive rapid innovation while best addressing the growing HR needs.

The keynote speakers of the conference include the management of leading AI technology providers talking who reflect on how they are enabling the change as well as those who are committed to using AI who talk about challenges and process of actualising it. These include Rohit Adlakha, VP & Global Head, Wipro HOLMES; Aniruddha Deswandikar, Director, Microsoft Technology Center; Sridhar Hariharasubramanian, Customer Success Director, Salesforce; AL Jagannath 'Jaggi', Sr. Director, Dell-EMC Alliance, CMO, VMware; Sharad Heda, Global Automation Head and Chief of Staff, Microland; Alok Bardiya, Country Head, Cisco Investments; and Subramanian V, Global CDO Operations Director at Dimension Data.

This is also a first of its kind conference where there is a Product in AI track for India's leading AI start-ups which has AI startups that already have significant market traction. These startups will be represented by their founders and include Dr. Ashim Roy, Founder and CEO, Cardiotrack (healthcare); Sanjay Singh, Founder and CEO, QorQl (healthcare); Sachin Jaiswal, Co-Founder and CEO, Niki.ai (customer service) and Subrat Parida, Founder and CEO, Racetrack.ai (sales enablement).

The conference is only for a limited set of 100+ leaders in AI and change-makers in in Software, Manufacturing, Lifesciences, BFSI who are eager to get a start.

The centre of insightful sessions and discussions will be focused on how companies are leveraging AI and automation for transformation across the enterprise and various functions including Product Management and Engineering, Marketing and Learning. The conference also includes a curated showcase of AI startups, as well as a 100 page show report on "Leveraging AI" a book that features perspectives of Indian and international thought leaders and CXOs. It will be a limited distribution to CXOs and key media.

Rakesh Shukla, Founder and CEO, TWB_ says, "Automation is changing the technology and manpower landscape rapidly. The common narrative is the pain caused by automation however automation provides tremendous efficiencies and allows even higher scale. The conference will provide a huge platform for all the attendees to showcase the latest technology trends and innovations in front of the leading CXOs, and key media. The Indian IT industry is undergoing major consolidation phase and this platform will help CXOs, young entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to create industry's digital roadmap for exploring the role of automation in bringing the next wave of business transformation."

Rakesh further says, "TWB_ itself has been at the forefront of automating content for several years. It is a natural step for TWBShift_ Conferences to focus on how automation is transforming businesses and highlight the best products, processes, enterprises and startups." (ANI-NewsVoir)