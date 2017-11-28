Tumblr Founder, CEO David Karp steps down

New York [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): Founder and CEO of micro blogging and social networking website Tumblr, David Karp has reportedly resigned from his position.

"David Karp will depart Oath by the end of the year. David founded Tumblr 10 years ago as a space for the world's creators, and we thank him for his commitment and passion driving the growth of the platform to almost 380 million blogs and over 155 billion posts," an official statement from the parent company read.

The statement further noted that Tumblr's COO Jeff D'Onofrio will take over for Karp. An Oath spokesperson later confirmed that D'Onofrio will lead Tumblr going forward as its permanent CEO, reports The Verge.

However, the exact reason for Karp's resignation and his future prospects remain unclear.

For the unversed, Tumblr is a micro blogging and social networking website founded by David Karp in 2007, and owned by Oath Inc. The service allows users to post multimedia and other content to a short-form blog.

Users can follow other users' blogs. Bloggers can also make their blogs private. For bloggers many of the website's features are accessed from a "dashboard" interface.

As of November 1, 2017, Tumblr hosted over 375.4 million blogs, and as of January 2016, the website had 555 million monthly visitors. (ANI)