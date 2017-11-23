Tsinghua Unigroup Co. announces appointment of Dr. Leo Li as co-president

New Delhi [India], Nov 23 (ANI): Tsinghua Unigroup Co., Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Dr. Leo Li as co-president.

Li will be working directly with Unigroup chairman, Weiguo Zhao on business expansion as well as planning and implementing of key investment projects in the chip design area.

The new appointment of Dr. Li is in line with Unigroup's core talent strategy of integrating resources, which will effectively help realize Unigroup's 'Chip to Cloud' strategy, supporting company's strategy of chip design so as to improve its competitiveness in chip industry.

Dr. Li has over 30 years of working experience in the wireless communication field. Under his leadership, Spreadtrum made great progress in multiple fields, including technology, product development and market development.

Xuezhong Zeng will succeed Dr. Li as CEO, Spreadtrum Communications, while Dr. Li will continue in his role as chairman, Spreadtrum.

As CEO, Zeng will take the overall responsibilities for Spreadtrum's business operations.

Under the Unigroup's core business strategy, he will play a critical role in cultivating relationships to deliver value to clients by leveraging Spreadtrum's resources and capabilities as well as the overall advantages of the Unigroup.

He will also lead the team to drive business performance through continuous innovation, building Spreadtrum as a global chip leader in the new era of 5G, and accelerating China's development in the integrated circuit industry. (ANI)