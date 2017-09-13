Truebil enters Bangalore with 'Truebil Direct'; offers experience to pre-owned car users

New Delhi [India], Sep 13 (ANI): India's only curated, authentic and verified virtual marketplace for pre-owned cars, Truebil has set afloat its online operations and offline dark store Truebil Direct in Bangalore.

The newly launched store at Mantri Square Mall, Malleshwaram offers complete selling assistance and ensures a hassle-free buying experience with seamless transactions.

Truebil allows buyers to shortlist cars from a list of meticulously inspected and certified cars and avail end-to-end services on their purchase in exchange for an old car. The sellers can also list their pre-owned vehicles along with complete selling assistance for an instant sell-off at the best price quotes.

Buyers can shortlist and buy the best quality branded cars directly from the Truebil Direct stores with a 1-year comprehensive service warranty, 1-year Roadside assistance, and one Free service.

The newly launched Truebil direct store at Bangalore presently houses 100 best quality and best price pre-owned cars

"We deemed Bangalore as the perfect start for our expansion spree as a lot of people in the city are young and are migrants relocating for jobs in MNCs, primarily IT companies. They prefer buying used cars over brand new cars. The audience is tech savvy and open to accepting new technology and products immediately, therefore the city looks like a promising market," said co-founder and chief of marketing, Shubh Bansal.

Each car at Truebil Direct undergoes an intensive inspection by the in-house auto engineers and carries a detailed inspection report. For every car, 40 high-quality pictures are uploaded by the company, focusing on each dent/scratch so that consumers do not have to travel to places, just to have a look.

In the pre-owned car segment, Bangalore ranks second in terms of the largest market in India selling cars after Delhi. Unlike other used car dealers, Truebil establishes its pioneering status as the leading provider of unique value propositions for used vehicle buyers and sellers, making the process more convenient for customers who wish to sell their cars urgently and get upfront quotes for the same.

After Bangalore, Truebil now intends to foray into all the major metro cities followed by the tier II cities. (ANI)