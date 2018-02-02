Trial phase of e-way bill generation deferred

New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI): The trial phase for the generation of the new e-way bill has been deferred on the account of technical glitches, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

The website has reportedly been facing technical drawbacks, on account of which the government postponed the generation of the e-way bill for both inter and intrastate movement of goods.

"Due to difficulties faced by trade in generating e-way bill due to initial technological glitches, it has been decided to extend the trial phase for generation of an e-way bill, both for inter and intra-state movement of goods. It will be made compulsory from a new date in due course," the finance ministry tweeted.

In the 25th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, it was decided that the implementation of the e-way bill would start from February 1, with 15 states agreeing to implement it on a trial basis.

On a related note, states governments need to implement the e-way bill before June 1.

The facility for generation, modification, and cancellation of e-way bills is being provided on trial basis on the portal ewaybill.nic.in.

Once fully operational, the e-way bill system will start functioning on the portal ewaybillgst.gov.in. (ANI)