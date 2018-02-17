Toyota organises safety awareness program at IIT Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb. 17 (ANI): The Indian counterpart of Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched a safety awareness program at Indian Institute of Delhi on Saturday.

It was aimed at improving the road safety crisis in the country by inculcating safe road behavior in children and youth.

The event was conducted in association of Delhi Traffic Police and IL&FS Education and Technology Services Limited as part of the Toyota Safety Education Program.

The program was attended by over 250 school kids from Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

The safety awareness program was further supported by World Health Organization (WHO), National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Delhi Traffic Police, hospitals and non-government organisations.

A series of events were held including Quiz rounds, skit competitions and demonstrations dedicated to the theme of road safety.

Vice president of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Naveen highlighted the need of road safety programs with respect to the high rate of road accidents in India.

He said, " India loses about 3% GDP each year due to road mishaps. Beyond losing valuable lives, the social and economic impact caused by every road accident is sizeable to affect our country's productivity"

He further added that, "we at Toyota, safety dominates our mission in the country, and we have been zealously implementing interventions to improve the road safety profile of our country since 2005".

The Toyota Safety Education Program was conducted on the basis of the feedback received from various schools. It focused on sustainability and bringing attitudinal change among the school children. (ANI)