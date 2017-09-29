Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam participates in campaign 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' at Janpath Market on World Tourism Day

New Delhi [India], Sep 29 (ANI-NewsVoir): On the occasion of "World Tourism Day", Shri Alphons Kannanthanam, Minister of State (I/C) for Tourism participated in the campaign "Swachhta Hi Sewa" at Janpath Market, Connaught Place, New Delhi today.

The cleanliness campaign was planned at the Janpath Market and surrounding area by the Minister of State (I/C) for Tourism, Officers and Staff members of the Ministry of Tourism. The Minister undertook an intensive Cleanliness work in the Janpath Market, approach lanes, surrounding area, parking area and inside the Market.

The Staff members of Ministry of Tourism also joined him in cleaning work and picked up the garbage.

The Minister called upon all to commit ourselves to transform our country into one of the most preferred destinations for travellers around the world. He said that it is the grand vision of the Prime Minister to clean all places including all tourist places and the Ministry of Tourism is committed to it. (ANI-NewsVoir)