TOEFL information van coming to campuses in Tiruchirappalli, Madurai

New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI-NewsVoir): Students at schools in Tiruchirappalli and Madurai who are considering continuing their education overseas won't want to miss the opportunity to visit the TOEFL information van, which is continuing its tour through the Kerala region until Feb. 7.

The schedule of remaining stops is available at www.toeflgoanywhere.org/blog/information-van-is-coming-to-you.

Thousands of students have already stopped by the van - provided by Educational Testing Service, the maker of the TOEFL test - to chat with experts and pick up the latest information, preparation tips and registration advice regarding the popular TOEFL examination taken by thousands of aspirants from India every year.

"More and more Indian students are choosing to study abroad, and it's important for these students to stand out above the rest. Taking the most highly regarded English-language assessment opens more doors to students as they pursue their academic and careers goals, and learning about the exam is a valuable first step," said Jennifer Brown, Executive Director of ETS's TOEFL Program.

Two TOEFL experts are available in the van to provide students with valuable information about the TOEFL test, including videos, tools and free resources, along with guidance around the study abroad process. Students engaging with our experts are encouraged to share their experiences using the designated tour hashtag #TOEFLGOIndia.

Test takers will also learn about the free TOEFLonline prep course, TOEFL Test Preparation: The Insider's Guide. It provides students with information about the TOEFL test from expert ETS instructors who show how to prepare for each of the four sections - Reading, Listening, Speaking and Writing - along with test-day information and other helpful tips.

To date, more than 600,000 students around the globe have participated in the class, and it's earned an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. (ANI-NewsVoir)