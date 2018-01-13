Times Network co-partners Autocar India for the Autocar Awards 2018

Mumbai [India], Jan. 13 (ANI): Times Network, one of India's largest media conglomerates, co-partnered with Autocar India for the Autocar Awards 2018 for the third year. The event witnessed distinguished corporate leaders and personalities, who came together to salute achievers from the automotive sector.

India's automotive industry witnessed an encouraging business trend during 2017, the industry observed double-digit growth backed by strong sales of passenger vehicles. Last year also saw a slew of new models and variants hitting the roads across categories,alluringboth first time as well as refresh segment of costumers.

Commenting on the industry's most coveted event, M K Anand, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Times Network said, "We are extremely excited to present Autocar Awards 2018. As the auto industry readies itself to brace the seismic changes that technology is bringing with it and adapts and evolves, we promise to partner the industry by recognising excellence and putting the spotlight on the best and brightest in the Indian market and showcase them to our discerning audience."

Anant Geete, Union Cabinet Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises, said "The automobile sector has delivered significant growth and development; and is aligned with our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's mission of 'Make in India'. The global automobile sector is witnessing a measured shift towards electric movement. India need to admit this change and move forward together.''

The Autocar Awards for the past 15 years have been zeroing in on and honouring the best bikes and cars sold in India. It is only after astringent process of evaluation, ample testing, and of course thorough deliberation, that the contenders and winners for each award are adjudged.

India's leading automakers, all vied for top honours at the Indian automotive industry's most coveted awards.The awards were adjudged by an esteemed panel of auto experts, who graded automobiles on the basis of performance, price, features, design and specification.The collective experience of the panel remains unmatched in the industry. (ANI)