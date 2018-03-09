Times Network announces 4th Edition of The India Economic Conclave

New Delhi [India], Mar.9 (ANI): As the Indian economy is taking giant strides, it is opening up new challenges as well as opportunities for businesses to Rise With India.

Introducing the 4th edition of The India Economic Conclave 2018, a 2-day conclave to be held on 29th and 30th March, 2018 at the Taj Diplomatic Conclave, New Delhi.

The conclave is an insight-hub of some of India's most influential leaders and global business icons, where the conversation will be channelized towards one aim alone: unearthing Actionable Business Intelligence that business leaders can easily and successfully implement.

A landmark initiative of the Times Network, the 4th edition of India Economic Conclave will address pressing issues and quandaries in the minds of business leaders on the direction of the Indian economy, reforms, policy changes and government initiatives, growth strategies and new market prioritisation, geopolitical issues and their business impact, technological upheaval and innovation, and many such conversations which can help businesses plan present and future strategies.

With big change comes bigger opportunities. However, all opportunities only present themselves within a finite window of actionable time. Timely information and insights from those in the know will be the key differentiator and value-generator of the India Economic Conclave 2018.

To register for the event, please log onto www.indiaeconomicconclave.com.

The India Economic Conclave 2018 will air on ET NOW, India's No.1 Business News channel. (ANI)