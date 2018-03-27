Times Network, AMFI announce 'Jan Nivesh' investor awareness initiative

New Delhi [India], Mar. 27 (ANI): Times Network, a subsidiary of media conglomerate, The Times Group and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) in a strategic partnership, unveiled 'Jan Nivesh', a mutual fund awareness campaign.

Reaching out to millions of Indians, the Jan Nivesh campaign will educate, inspire and encourage Indians to change their financial habits to create wealth smartly by investing regularly in Mutual Funds and thus, make every citizen of India an equal participant in India's economic growth story. The campaign will urge citizens to take a pledge to invest one days' income in mutual funds, every month.

MK Anand, MD and CEO, Times Network and A Balasubramanian, Chairman, AMFI and CEO, Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Ltd. jointly unveiled the new logo of the investor awareness initiative.

Stalwarts from the mutual fund industry that included A Balasubramanian, Chairman, AMFI and CEO, Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Ltd., Nimesh Shah, MD and CEO, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Sundeep Sikka, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management ?Ltd., Anuradha Rao, MD and CEO, SBI Mutual Fund, Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, Leo Puri, MD, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd and Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, L&T Investment Management Ltd came together on a panel to discuss 'Jan Nivesh: Financial Inclusion for the Entire Nation'.

"Our association with AMFI who represent all registered Asset Management Companies under SEBI will go a long way in assisting Indians to plan their savings in a smarter manner and aid in India's economic growth in the long run. The Jan Nivesh campaign aims to educate and inspire Indians to review their savings behaviour and consider investing in mutual funds as their main option over the years. The current buoyancy in Indian markets is an added incentive with investors across categories making noteworthy gains. We are proud of this association with AMFI and believe that this endeavour will help the common man Rise with India," said M K Anand.

"There is a clear case of under-penetration of mutual funds among the households in India. With Jan Nivesh, we aim to reach out to the corners of the country and educate them on the benefits of regular investing in mutual funds," added Balasubramanian. (ANI)