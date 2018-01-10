Time to target job growth: NITI Aayog VC

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday said the apex body has set up a task force to examine the high frequency data on job growth.

"I am hoping NITI Aayog will monitor high frequency data on employment on a regular basis and actually create new data set which is not available as of now. I am trying to create capability in the Aayog, hopefully in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour to trap this data," Kumar said while addressing media after an interactive session with the Prime Minister and other bureaucrats.

Kumar also pointed out the fact that educated unemployment in the country maybe as high as 20 percent and the time is now on to tap on job growth.

"Some people pointed to the fact that educated unemployment maybe as high as 20 percent and that is creating a problem. As you educate more people, raise aspirations and you have to provide them with jobs. Someone said that it is time now to target on job growth," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with experts and secretaries who shared their views on various economic themes such as macro-economy, agriculture and rural development, employment, health and education, manufacturing and exports, urban development, infrastructure and connectivity.

The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to be held from January 29 to February 9, while the second session will be held from March 5 to April 6.

The Budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)