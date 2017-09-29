This Diwali, redefine corporate gifting with IRIS Home Fragrances

New Delhi [India], Sep 29 (ANI-NewsVoir): The IRIS Home Fragrances, a brand of Ripple Fragrances, the spatial fragrance division of agarbathi to aerospace conglomerate NR Group, is redefining corporate gifting ideas this Diwali.

For this festival of lights, ignite the spark within employees with exclusive corporate gifting packages from IRIS Home Fragrances. Stepping away from the cliched gifting of sweets, moving towards energizing employees using therapeutic scents is the perfect way to celebrate this auspicious day.

To add zing to the festival celebrations, you can gift your employees the gift of fragrance from IRIS's varieties of diffusers, potpourri, aroma candles, fragrance sachets and home decor items. One can avail the products online by visiting https://www.cycle.in/.

The products are also available at IRIS Aroma Boutique, which is India's complete home fragrance chain that has arrange of exquisite products in Bangalore, Pune, Chennai and Mysore outlets.

The sole focus of the boutique is to provide a complete fragrant experience under one roof. Its mission is to provide a complete sensory delight, through fragrance and form. (ANI-NewsVoir)