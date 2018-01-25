Think whynot ropes in actors Asif Sheikh, Saumya Tandon for Tridhaatu Morya ad campaign

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI-NewsVoir): The low supply of land parcels in certain micro-markets such as Chembur has made a modern home with amenities a farfetched dream. It was to address this very dearth of supply that one of the leading real estate players of the area has come up with a path-breaking non-tenanted project that offers all the modern day amenities.

When the leading real estate promoters, Tridhaatu Developers briefed the marketing agency - Think WhyNot regarding the project, the team instantly loved the phrase 'the perfect living solution' and went on to design a 360-degree campaign around the same.

The campaign involved a tease phase wherein the significance of a perfect living solution was discussed, without making any reference to a real estate project. The creative route was to start talking about 'the perfect living solution' through a branded web viral video which revolved around a fictitious Sharma Family. The video depicted a funnily scripted conversation about the little squabbles that happen in the Sharma Family around the lack of an ideal home. To add zing to the humour, the agency roped in popular actors Asif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon, both of 'Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai' fame, to play the lead pair.

The video was hosted by the website www.the perfectlivingsolution.com Social media, outdoor advertisements as well as on-air radio promotions were used to raise awareness about the video. Innovative use of OOH and radio introduced the characters in the video and drove traffic to the microsite, www.perfectlivingsolution.com which hosted the video.

The teaser video was launched in the Partner Meet with all major brokers at the Taj Lands End where the celebrity pair was also present. Post the teaser video launch, the agency did a tactical activity by distributing kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti to Social Media Influencers to get them to see the video and spread the message on their own social handles.

This activity was carried out on Instagram and Twitter. It created quite a buzz on the next day of Sankranti on Instagram and catapulted into the Twitterati the next day. Then, on the 18th of Jan, the agency launched the reveal video and again created buzz on Twitter by talking of the reveal of the video. As a result, the hashtag #perfectlivingsolution trended on Twitter at an all-India level on the 18th for over three hours. While #Perfectlivingsolution trended at no2, even #Tridhaatumorya as a hashtag trended at no8 for an hour. Even WhatsApp and SMS services were used to magnify the impact of the campaign.

The launch was supported by a full page on the 18th of January and Outdoors and Radio.

When asked about the ideation of this campaign, Sangram Surve, head of Think WhyNot said: "We have been known for doing 360-degree projects for quite some time. We really liked the term 'Perfect Living Solution' and saw it as an opportunity to create a clutter breaking campaign led by Digital Media. Pritam dreams big and he loved the concept so much that he pushed us to bring in celebrity faces which will connect to amplify the campaign.

The choice of Asif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon was more than just apt since they are one of the most popular couples on TV, which would resonate with our target audience. The campaign has just begun and we will work hard to ensure that it delivers on all metrics including lead generation, since we are handling not just the Above-the-Line but also the whole Digital Marketing."

Pritam Chivukula, Director said about this campaign: "We always wanted to give our customers what they needed. We have been inundated with requests from our customers for a no-compromise home with many amenities at an affordable price tag. When this particular plot came into our horizon we decided to dedicate it to develop a full amenity project with configurations that will suit our buyers pocket. Morya was thus born. We called it the Perfect Living Solution because that's what our customers wanted. Along with Anarock our marketing partners and Think WhyNot our agency, we crafted this unique campaign. We hope our home buyers like the homes we will build for them." (ANI-NewsVoir)