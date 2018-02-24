These startups introducing eco-friendly commutation are helping save cost too

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): When we say Clean India, Green India, what do we actually mean? Do we make any efforts in making it a reality? Few startups have identified this as a space that needs much attention. They have created business models to promote the idea of smart commutation for greener streets. Careless transportation not only increases pollution but also burn a lot of wealth It is taking a toll on people's health and pockets both.

Moreover, frustration of early morning traffic is not hidden. Entrepreneurs in India have been working towards a solution to this heavy daily baggage. Somebody is using technology for route optimization, whereas somebody is introducing e vehicle.

Confused? Let's check out how these work:

Aaveg

Unlike app based cab services, which majorly transact directly with customers, Aaveg has been set up this model to meet the employee transportation requirements of corporates. Based on technological platform, Aaveg, end-to-end mobility provider, fundamentally works on three critical areas in Corporate ground transportation space.

• Optimum utilization of resources

• Decongest city roads

• Reduce CO2 emission

Aaveg has been able to reduce considerable carbon emission along with roads decongestion. On the other hand optimize travel has helped big corporates save big fortunes.

Mobycy

Incepted in the year 2017, Gurgaon-based Mobycy is India's first dockless bicycle sharing app. As a Green Tech Company, Mobycy is bringing the unique "Uber for bicycles" in India. Propelled with the vision of making India a greener and fitter cycling nation, Mobycy presents daily commuters with smart bicycles for short-mile connect, reducing the carbon footprint and improving the fitness levels within our sedentary lifestyles. Mobycy is a startup which is also recognized under Indian Government's DIPP-Start Up India program.

The company has leveraged advanced technologies, such as integrated IoT-based GPRS lock technology, cashless wallet payments, geo-fencing, machine learning etc., to provide users with an excellent, healthy and environment-friendly commuting alternative.

MoveInSync

MoveInSync helps companies manage their employee transportation in a cheaper and more efficient manner with the use of state of the art technology.

Their most comprehensive transportation solution provides transport managers and transport administrators complete control and visibility over their transport operations in real time. MoveinSync is also promoting paperless procedure apart from cab share and optimize utilization of resources. (ANI)