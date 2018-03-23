These 5 platforms will ease GST return filing for SMEs

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Six months into the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, and still the teething problems persist. While stakeholders are trying to make sense of the new indirect tax system, businessmen and SMEs are looking to hire GST professionals, who would help them in filing returns easily

To combat those hassles, here are 5 portals, which would help the SME's get the right professional approach:

IndiaMART.com

Largest B2B marketplace connecting buyers with suppliers has seen traction for GST billing software, GST consultation services and GST Registration. The category called 'GST Suvidha Provider', has witnessed a growth of around 400 percent in the traffic in the last six months. Currently, there are more than 10000 GST service providers (up from 500 till May 2017) registered on IndiaMART who are offering services like consulting, business advisory, return filing and more. More than 2.5 lakh people have shown interest in GST related products and services on IndiaMART.

Indrakart

Works on developing enterprise automation platforms to help SMEs and startups in the B2B and B2C space eradicate the manual process of tax filing and invoicing, using technology like business intelligence and machine learning.

ClearTax

Aims to help individuals and SMEs e-file their income tax returns. All you have to do is log on to ClearTax and upload your Form 16. We will prepare your income tax return for you automatically. We promise that the whole process will take no longer than 10 minutes.

SahiGST

World class GST return filing solution for GST is here to help you! We believe in making your return filing experience simple and seamless. Our promise is a easy to use software with exceptional support.

EasemyGST

An online platform, EasemyGST aims at providing world-class GST compliance technology infrastructure to enterprises and assisting them in adapting to the GST regime. It has been developed by a team of CA Professionals having solid technology experience, and supported by acclaimed legal professionals and various domain experts. (ANI)