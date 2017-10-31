The Punjab Kitchen to cater Gurgaon Corporates at amazing prices

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI-NewsVoir): Gurgaon is known for its busy and never-ending corporate life. This is the reason that the place has its own love for food. The only thing that a person wishes for is to work hard and get some delicious food to suffice their hunger.

Catering to this need, Gurgaon sees an emerging food startup that is adding flavor to the life of corporates and the nearby residents. The Punjab Kitchen is delivering some awesome and delicious variety of Punjabi veg and non-veg thalis on just a go of a click. The nominal charges make the deals even more tempting for the people. The startup has seen a great demand of its food as people often quote it as "Ghar jaisa Khana".

"In this age when dietary restrictions are the norm, we are combining the ease of online food delivery with our scrumptious range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian Punjabi food. We have delved upon and pondered much on what we should serve you with. What would scintillate and tingle your palates? And that thought has been translated into the kind of food we like to serve our fellow Gurgaon residents and corporate," said founder The Punjab Kitchen, Ekta Gogia.

"We have taken regular home cooked food and have added a layer of sophistication to it. We have given home cooked food a new meaning, and have brought them 'to life'. And you know what's the best part, we are just a click away. This has made us stand out of the crowd and we are amazed to see such a great response for our food," added Gogia. (ANI-NewsVoir)