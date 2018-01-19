The Next Move LLC introduces decision making analysis in India

New Delhi [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Global leader in decision making consultancy, The Next Move LLC on Friday announced the introduction of decision making analysis in India to help build efficient, conflict-free workplaces.

With the mission to help companies and individuals build efficient and conflict-free workplaces, The Next Move LLC will be conducting the country's first decision-making analysis seminar in Delhi on January 27 and 28 at Clique Studios.

The two-day workshop will be conducted by Dr. Ritu Chander, founder and president of The Next Move LLC.

She will be share insights on how companies and professionals can use decision-making analysis to build conflict-free workplaces for higher job satisfaction and increased employee performance.

"As per 2016 workplace survey in India, 80 percent employees agreed to have suffered from workplace stress complaining that their organizations don't have programs to manage stress at work. In the same survey, another 30 percent employees were found to be extremely dissatisfied with their reporting managers. Decision-Making Analysis can help companies address these issues," said Dr. Ritu Chander.

"Using insights from the analysis, companies can create teams with the combination of employees that have complementary cognitive strengths. This prevents workplace conflicts, increases employee performance and job satisfaction. It offers great value to individual professionals and start-ups who could use their analysis to build better relationships with their investors, colleagues and superiors," Chander added.

Decision-making analysis involves assessing an individual's cognitive decision-making pattern using Movement Pattern Analysis (MPA) technique.

With these insights, companies can build teams with complementary cognitive strengths to prevent workplace conflicts and increase employees' performance and job satisfaction.

The methodology has been researched by notable institutions like Harvard University, Brown University and the U.S. Naval War College and was found to be more effective than commonly used profiling assessments with up-to 99 percent accuracy rates.

MPA was developed between 1950s and 1960s by Warren Lamb, a British Management consultant and is increasingly gaining popularity in the United States and Europe. (ANI)