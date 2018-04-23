The Crest, DLF5 Unveils State-of-the-art The Crest Clubhouse at Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Apr 23 (NewsVoir): The Crest, DLF5 unveils the state-of-the-art Crest clubhouse at Gurugram which is designed by Richmond International, UK. The project has the distinction of being the first clubhouse in India designed by the award-winning firm. Located at Park Drive, Gurugram, the Clubhouse is a part of the luxury project, The Crest which is the latest offering of DLF5.

The Crest Clubhouse

Boasting of an impressive portfolio of designing interior spaces of 5-star hotels and luxury resorts across 40 countries, Richmond International, UK truly lends an aura of grandeur, a sense of personalization and intimacy to The Crest Clubhouse. The interior design inspiration is taken from the feature celebrating the light, reflection and gardens by incorporating elements of nature and fauna throughout in both decoration and materials. The use of floral textures and quality natural stonework plus the layering of metal work detailing provides a sophisticated modern feeling. The creation fuses vintage art and contemporary design giving the clubhouse a timeless appeal.

The Clubhouse is endowed with an array of recreational amenities such as a main pool deck area, a gymnasium with a fitness studio, a hair salon and a serene spa facility with high glazed walls with access on into sunken lagoon garden and deck zones, a well-stocked library, a 120-seater restaurant, a multipurpose hall, two tennis courts and a basketball court. The fine dining restaurant takes inspiration from the 'peacock' offering a colorful palette of materials and overlooks the sunken lagoon and gardens.

Aakash Ohri, Senior Executive Director, DLF5 said, "Blessed with state-of-the-art amenities, the Crest Clubhouse offers a perfect opportunity to experience luxury amidst the tranquility of nature. It is in line with our vision to offer an enriching lifestyle to residents. The opulent clubhouse exemplifies luxury living and speaks volumes about Richmond International's creativity and perseverance. "

The Clubhouse is an integral part of The Crest which is the latest luxurious residential apartments by DLF5 at Park Drive, Gurugram. The Crest is distinguished by spacious, well-appointed three and four bedroom apartments and penthouses complete with private decks. (NewsVoir)

