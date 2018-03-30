Testing Xperts' State of the Art Building gets Best Structure in North India Award

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (Businesswire-India): Testing Xperts' modern state of the art 100,000 square feet, seven-storey building has been awarded best structure award in North India by Indian Concrete Institute. The building is situated in the high-tech IT park of City Beautiful Chandigarh.

Chandigarh is one of the early planned cities in India and is internationally known for its architecture and urban design. The master plan of the city was prepared by Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier. The city has one of the highest per capita income in the country. The city was reported to be one of the cleanest in India based on a national government study and has been rated as the happiest city in the country in a recent survey.

Testing Xperts' building in Chandigarh IT Park has a seating capacity of 1,000 employees with fully equipped Mobile Test Lab, Research and Development Lab and QA/Testing Delivery Facilities. Designed by renowned Architect of the region Sangeet Sharma and Associates, the building is unique and stands apart from the rest because of its distinctive architectural and structural design, eco-friendly features and large spans of workspace and natural light without any obstructing columns on the floor. Apart from Chandigarh, Testing Xperts have QA and Testing delivery labs in Hyderabad, New Delhi NCR, London (UK), Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Harrisburg (USA).

'We wanted to provide facilities which are at par with the facilities in the US and Europe to provide an excellent work environment to our teams' says Manish Gupta, CEO of Testing Xperts. 'Our clients are mainly based out of US, UK and Continental Europe and our commitment to quality reflects in every aspect of our business including our buildings and facilities'. (Businesswire-India)