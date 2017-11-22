Teleperformance in India recognized as a 2017 global Aon best employer

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI-NewsVoir): Teleperformance, the worldwide leader in omni-channel customer experience management, today announces its operations in India have been recognized as a 2017 Global Aon Best Employer for the fourth consecutive year.

Aon is the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Its Best Employers program measures and recognizes employer excellence worldwide.

"This coveted recognition is a result of the amazing passion coupled with consistent efforts of the team in India," said Sanjay Mehta, Managing Director, Teleperformance India. "Being recognized in this forum for four consecutive years is a strong testimony to the purpose we share as a company of happiness inside out, wherein employee experience becomes a strong driver for excellence in customer experience."

With almost 20 years of experience in best employer studies across the world, and backed by more than 40 years of experience in employee research, the Aon Best Employers program compares organizations to identify those that strive to create a competitive advantage through their people and become employers of choice.

To achieve global recognition through the Aon Best Employers program, Teleperformance in India was assessed on four measures:

Engagement Index: Teleperformance in India employees speak positively about their employer, intend to stay and are motivated by their employment experience to do their best work every day.

Leadership Index: Teleperformance in India leaders clearly define the vision for the future, recognize employees' critical importance and lead them to success.

Performance Culture Index: Teleperformance in India employees are aligned to company goals and are rewarded and recognized for their contributions.

Employer Brand Index: Teleperformance in India employees are proud of the company they work for and know what makes it a distinctive as a place to work.

Teleperformance in India is known for its people smart strategy and best practices that ensures consistent positive employee and customer interactions. It offers several unique employee programs operated globally by Teleperformance Group, including: Teleperformance University, a customized college course that relays culture while exchanging worldwide best practices in customer relationship and experience management; and Teleperformance e-Institute, an industry-leading team training that stimulates personal development through an e-learning solution focused on leadership needs.

"The Aon Best Employers program recognizes the outstanding achievements of organizations that demonstrate excellence in the workplace and consistently deliver strong, sustainable business results," said Don MacPherson, partner, the Aon Best Employers Program leader, Aon. "These exceptional organizations stand above the rest because they empower results through high employee engagement, a compelling employer brand, effective leadership and a high performance culture. We congratulate Teleperformance in India on being recognized with this distinct honor." (ANI-NewsVoir)