Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha to Inaugurate 26th Convergence India 2018 Expo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 26 (ANI-NewsVoir): The 26th Convergence India 2018 expo, co-located alongside the 2nd Internet of Things 2018 expo, will have Union Minister of State for Railways and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Communications Manoj Sinha as Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on 7 March 2018.

Aruna Sundararajan, Chairman, Telecom Commission and Secretary, Department of Telecom will deliver the keynote address at the conference inaugural session titled 'IoT Revolutionising India'. There will be a large corporate and industry presence as businesses quickly move to implement IoT solutions to streamline processes, deliver better business outcomes, foster stronger links with the public sector, and improve the bottom line, etc.

A joint initiative of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and Exhibitions India Group, Convergence India is the only platform that demonstrates convergence of technologies in telecom, IT, broadcast and digital media sectors, while Internet of Things India explores and introduces the latest innovations within the IoT ecosystem.

The expos will showcase latest trends and cutting-edge technologies related to telecom, broadcast, cable and satellite TV, cloud and big data, IoT, digital homes, mobile devices, film and radio, content creation, management and delivery, manufacturing, cloud, electronics, smart devices and accessories, etc.

Together, the two co-located trade events have a tremendous positive impact on the overall Digital India, Make in India, Skill India and Startup India campaigns sponsored by the Government of India.

"There is no escaping the importance of digital and telecommunications technologies as digital currencies become the norm; AI transforms the nature of work in this brave new world; automation creates unprecedented efficiencies in office productivity; and AR and VR become the new interface between humans and machines. And, when the Government is making the transformation to digital, powered by new technologies like cloud computing, big data, the Internet of Things, and so on and so forth, it is important to promote Brand India globally, and that is what the Convergence India and the Internet of Things India expos are here for," said Prem Behl, Chairman, Exhibitions India Group.

The world class event will host three days of top level content and discussion across three conference tracks, with decision makers in government, industry and businesses, thought leaders, etc. to inspire new thinking, provoke action and equip one with the skills and knowledge needed to understand and address future challenges. (NewsVoir)