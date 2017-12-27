Teesta River makes a stir in premium tea segment with launch of Lounge Tea

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI-NewsVoir): Teesta River Tea, a Bangalore based start-up has launched its array of tea products online. The brand has launched its product range in Amazon and plans to sell across selected super markets and stores in Southern India in December 2017.

The move comes at a time when India's tea market is estimated to be over 15,000 crores with a penetration of more than 90 percent in the domestic market.

The Teesta River Tea Company has been promoted by Neeraj Verma, an ex-Hindustan Unilever (HUL) hand with vast experience in the tea industry and Unilever Marketing and Raghvendra Rao, a Chartered Accountant by profession. Neeraj and Raghavendra are determined to bring tea lovers something unique. Teas blended with Super Fruits, Flowers and Herbs are healthy and tasty. Green teas with Rose is a fine blend. The company uses only natural fruits and flavours.

Besides loose teas in packets the company has introduced Lounge Tea brand in Silken Pyramid tea bags which not only allows consumers to see the fruits and flowers along with teas but enables quick infusion.

Teesta Beverages has positioned teas in each key segment. Teesta High Range Tips is a heady blend of super fine Darjeeling and Nepal Himalayan teas with a strong Darjeeling flavor. Teesta Premium CTC teas, a blend of Assam classic teas with Dooars, provide tasty and strong teas to start a refreshing day.

The passion behind Teesta products can be traced back to the owners who believe that tea is the best beverage on the planet. For them, it is an opportunity to give people something that matters to them in their everyday life. The idea now is to help people choose their favorite products from the convenience of their homes.

"Teesta River Tea differs from other brands because of the fine Silken Pyramid tea bags that preserve the aroma and flavor of its ingredients," said Neeraj Verma in an interview. "We enable consumers to get fresh teas from the bush to the Brand within 15 days compared to other products which take around 3 months. We have no middlemen and garden fresh teas are delivered for blending and tasting from the tea estates in a week," says Neeraj.

Teesta's promoters are experienced leaders in the food and beverage industry and hope to see the brand make it big both online and offline in domestic and International markets.

Teesta Beverages with its continuous innovation in tea blending Super fruits and herbs is slowly making its presence felt in Amazon. "Response is more than we had imagined. We are now eagerly looking to launch in the Southern Region and we are confident that Teesta Beverages will provide a great experience to the consumer and establish new blends which are popular globally," mentions Neeraj. (ANI-NewsVoir)