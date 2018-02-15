TCS launches Enterprise Data Lake on Amazon Web

Mumbai ( Maharashtra) [India], Feb. 15 (ANI): The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced the launch of its Enterprise Data Lake for advanced analytics including consumer-behaviour study on Amazon Web.
The new service will provide fast data and data-driven intelligence to the banking and financial sector and push them towards being customer-centric.
The online service of TCS will function as a single data store to house data of all kinds including structures, unstructured and semi-structured.
It will help in analyzing consumer behaviour, preferences, needs and sentiments and accordingly deliver contextual communications, relevant propositions and enhance customer-centric models.
The EDL platform shall further help in reducing the cost of data management and operational infrastructure and enhance the performance of industries. (ANI)
This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI
