TCS launches Enterprise Data Lake on Amazon Web

Mumbai ( Maharashtra) [India], Feb. 15 (ANI): The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced the launch of its Enterprise Data Lake for advanced analytics including consumer-behaviour study on Amazon Web.

The new service will provide fast data and data-driven intelligence to the banking and financial sector and push them towards being customer-centric.

The online service of TCS will function as a single data store to house data of all kinds including structures, unstructured and semi-structured.

It will help in analyzing consumer behaviour, preferences, needs and sentiments and accordingly deliver contextual communications, relevant propositions and enhance customer-centric models.

The EDL platform shall further help in reducing the cost of data management and operational infrastructure and enhance the performance of industries. (ANI)