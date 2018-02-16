 TCS got listed as World's best employer by Top Employer Institute
New Delhi [India], Feb. 16 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been recognized as the world's best employers by the Top Employer Institute for the consecutive third year.

TCS was selected from a pool of 1,300 companies in 113 countries for offering exceptional services to its employees.

TCS picked up the latest Top Employer endorsement for 27 of its individual country teams across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America and the Middle East.

The Top Employer rankings are based on the key criteria including Talent Strategy, Workforce Planning, On-boarding, Learning & Development, Performance Management, Leadership Development, Career & Succession Management, Compensation & Benefits and Company Culture.

Earlier, TCS was listed as the World's best employer the Forbes 2017 Global 2000 list and featured in the Fortune magazine's Change the World 50.(ANI)


This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI

