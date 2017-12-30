 Taxpayers granted 10-day extension for filing GSTR-1
By: || Updated: 30 Dec 2017 10:10 AM
New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): In a decision that would provide relief to last-minute taxpayers, the Centre has decided to extend the last date for filing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns to January 10, 2018.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Finance noted, "The last date for filing of return in FORM GSTR-1 for all taxpayers for the relevant periods has been extended to January 10, 2018."

The deadline extension is applicable to registered persons having aggregate turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore in the preceding financial year or the current financial year, who will file quarterly returns in FORM GSTR-1 for the period July-September, 2017.

It is also applicable to registered persons having aggregate turnover of more than Rs 1.5 crore in the preceding financial year or the current financial year, who will file monthly returns in FORM GSTR-1 for the period July-October, 2017.

The deadline for the aforementioned cases was December 31. (ANI)


This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI

First Published:
