Taxmann upgrades mobile app for seamless research

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Taxmann.com, a publisher of tax and corporate laws on Monday announced the release of its latest version of mobile application - Taxmann.com. This new application maintains the largest database on tax and corporate laws and has a robust search engine which allows its users to carry out research in its massive database for more than five lakh records.

The new mobile application enhances the researchers' search process by providing updates from more than 100 sources and acts as a single platform in getting information on varied topics on Income Tax, GST, Companies Act, FEMA, Accounts, Audit, International Taxation and so on. It acts as a catalyst in keeping a track of news on a real time basis and helps in providing a comprehensive summary of all the stories.

"The Application has an in-built search mechanism for conducting research on any tax or corporate law. The search engine has an artificial intelligence tool which brings to the fore the most relevant record as per users query. This platform acts as an authentic and amended database for its users," said Ansh Bhargava, Head Growth and Strategy, Taxmann.com.

"Taxmann.com is equipped with the GST Tariff and Rate Finder Tool. By keeping in mind the demands of our users, one of our major focuses is on GST Tariff and Rate finder. It also has a 'Research Box Utility' that facilitates easier and efficient research work for tax professionals," he added.

Taxmann.com is available free of cost for Android and iOS mobile phone users. (ANI)