Tata Sky launches world screen a carefully curated bouquet of Ad Free Global Content for just Rs. 75 per Month

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 28 (NewsVoir): Tata Sky, India's leading integrated content distribution platform across DTH and OTT, has launched its newest offering, a carefully handpicked bouquet of international entertainment content.

"With the launch of Tata Sky World Screen, we are offering cinema and television aficionados over 650 curated hours of great stories, not just from Hollywood, but from around the world, ad-free. Our analysis indicates that consumption patterns are evolving, and there is an audience looking for exciting and diverse content, unconstrained by language. Our handpicked list includes some of the most popular and critically acclaimed movies and TV shows across the world, a lot of which has never been seen on TV before in India", said Arun Unni, Chief Content Officer - Tata Sky.

As yet another pioneering initiative by Tata Sky, this would be the first time a DTH platform will provide an ad-free service where subscribers can view select series and movies from across the world, running 24 x 7, where most of the shows have never been available in India on television. The content will be available to subscribers on their TV sets through the STB, Tata Sky Mob App and the web app of Tata Sky. (watch.tatasky.com)

Without the need of an additional internet connection, Tata Sky World Screen will be available for all subscribers at just Rs. 75 a month, making it an affordable proposition amongst the category of unique content viewers. This content will not only be available on the large screen but also on devices of the consumers choosing, be it mobile or laptop.

Tata Sky World Screen will feature prime content from across geographies and multiple languages (Arabic, Russian, Spanish, Belgium, Israel, Cuba, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, Hindi, Swahili, Japanese, Chinese and Korean.) Content which is not in English will have subtitles and some will also be dubbed in English.

The Movies will feature some of the top Hollywood stars and include familiar franchises, along with handpicked international language movies including films renowned for their narrative and cinematic skills telling stories ranging from drama to pure slam-bam, high-octane action replete with brilliant choreography and stunts.

The Drama series will include an exquisite mix of critically acclaimed British, Hebrew, Spanish, Italian and Canadian crime, thriller and noir shows -- along with several International series.

So, World Screen will give TATA Sky subscribers access to a rich trove of films and TV series from around the world across a wide breadth of genres, marrying choice with flexibility for them to watch any time of the day on multiple screens - whether on Television, laptop or the mobile device, in a hyper-personal manner.

Amongst the TV Series Box Sets Premieres will be the acclaimed thriller Wallander, Happy Valley, Code 37, Team Chocolate, Prisoners of War and Babylon Berlin. There will also be two movie premieres a month from world cinema. Operation Chromite and Desierto.

Arun Unni said, "Now subscribers can catch entertaining content from around the world, as great stories have no language barrier". (NewsVoir)