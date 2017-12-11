Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from January'18

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Automobile major Tata Motors on Monday announced the company's decision to hike prices of its entire passenger vehicles range by up to Rs. 25,000, starting January 2018, attributed to rising input costs.

"The changing market conditions, rising input costs and various external economic factors have compelled us to consider the price increase. We are optimistic on maintaining our growth trajectory in the coming year on the back of our robust product portfolio like TIAGO, HEXA, TIGOR and the recently launched NEXON," said Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors.

The introductory prices of the recently launched lifestyle compact SUV, NEXON, which comes with Level NEX Design, Performance and Technology features, will be ending by December 31, and this entire range will also witness a price hike from January 2018 by up to Rs. 25,000. (ANI)