Tarun Sinha joins OLX India as Business Head for Advertising

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): India's largest online classifieds marketplace for auto, real estate, goods and services OLX has announced the appointment of Tarun Sinha as the Business Head for Advertising.

In his new role, Tarun Sinha will head the advertising strategy and operations, build on the team strength, evangelise the product and platform roadmap and build OLX's relationship with advertisers, to establish OLX as a preferred partner for marketers. He will report into Momtaz Moussa, General Manager at OLX India.

The announcement was made at ad:tech India, where OLX presented its suite of display and partnership solutions for marketers, enabling them to efficiently target and reach out to a highly engaged base of audience.

Today, 40 million monthly active users log onto OLX with an intent to buy or sell across categories. The high acceptance of OLX not only makes it a market leader in horizontal classifieds, but also in categories such as Auto, Mobile, Furniture and Real Estate. OLX is the No. 1 classifieds platform for Cars in India with 77 percent of all cars in the country traded on the site. In bikes, OLX commands 75 percent of the online trade in the country.

Mobile phones is another popular category on OLX, with 50 percent of the online transactions taking place on the platform. The platform's extensive reach, cross category dominance and highly engaged audience makes it a preferred platform for advertisers across industries, such as- Automobiles, Telecom, Banking and Finance, Real Estate, Consumer Durables, amongst others.

Tarun brings with him nearly 15 years of experience in Sales and Business Development, having previously worked at Times Internet. During his seven year tenure as the Head of Direct Sales at Times Internet, a digital venture of BCCL Group, he was responsible for accelerating sales and relations for the company's biggest clients across advertising and classifieds. Prior to Times Internet, he has worked with leading financial firms such as HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Tarun holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing from Symbiosis Institute. He also studied an executive program in 'Digital marketing and E- commerce for businesses', from the renowned Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

"We are happy to welcome Tarun to the OLX family, in midst of the exciting phase of our growth in India. His market expertise and new perspective will strengthen the great team we already have in place for advertising. We are serious about cementing ourselves as one of the country's top advertising destinations, and Tarun's appointment will help us build key relationships that deliver value to our clients," said general manager, OLX India, Momtaz Moussa.

"I am excited to take up this new role, working with a passionate team and a great brand. As a market leader in classifieds, OLX is in a great position to address a very pivotal space in the consumer purchase cycle. Catering to the world's largest ready to buy audience, OLX offers immense value to advertisers and its partners. I am looking forward to scaling the advertising business to new heights," said Tarun on his appointment. (ANI)