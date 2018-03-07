Tarah Technologies' chief mentor wins prestigious award

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI-NewsVoir): Tarah Technologies is proud to announce that its Chief Mentor, Dr. Srinivas Padmanabhuni, was awarded the title of "Eminent Engineer" by the prestigious and renowned organization "Institution of Engineers" (IEI).

The award was given to Dr. Srinivas Padmanabhuni in recognition of his experience and contributions to the profession of Computer Engineering at the 32nd Annual convention of IEI in Ahmedabad, Feb 24th 2018. His vast experience in the computing field, including marquee area of Artificial Intelligence (AI), brings a unique blend of academic, research and industry orientation, a rare combination.

He has been the past president of ACM India, the top professional organization of computing professionals, worldwide. He is also co-founder of CityMandi, a next generation AI enabled B2B food tech startup.

Tarah technologies is bringing thought leadership in area of AI for its customers under his mentorship. Under his mentorship and leadership of Tarah technologies' CEO, Neelima Vobugari, the company is definitely on a path of disrupting the field of IT via adoption of AI. (ANI-NewsVoir)