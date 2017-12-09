Tamil Nadu leads South Indian states in plastic manufacturing, consumption

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 9 (ANI-NewsVoir): With over 9 lakh tonnes of plastics consumption and increasing production to meet the demand, Tamil Nadu leads the south Indian states in plastic consumption and manufacturing. This generates a revenue of over Rs. 18,000 crore for plastics related businesses.

"With respect to the SME sector, there are more than 8,000 plastic enterprises in the state, offering direct and indirect job opportunities to over 10 lakh people," said V. Sekar, Chairman - National Exhibition promotion Committee, South India, in a press meet organised in the city to announce on the 10th edition of India's biggest plastics trade fair `PLASTINDIA 2018' to be held from February 7 to 12 at Ahmedabad.

"The plastics manufacturers of Chennai are known for dominance in plastics components and specialty plastics, especially those for automobile, electronic, hardware and a range of other industries that use plastic components. The rapid improvisations according to consumer demands and constant adaptation in production technologies are the reasons that contribute to the amazing growth of the industry. PLASTINDIA Foundation is making all attempts to further quicken the pace of growth by offering platforms like PLASTINDIA 2018," he added.

PLASTINDIA 2018, a triennial event in its 10th edition, would be second-largest in world and largest in south-east Asia helping the industry people to explore newer trends, technologies and innovations. Organised by PLASTINDIA Foundation, the event is supported by Government of India, Government of Gujarat and iNDEXTb (Industrial Extension Bureau).

Briefing about PLASTINDIA 2018, Rajeev Chitalia, Chairman, National Executive Committee, said, "With over 200,000 industry visitors, 2000 exhibitors including global leaders like Exxon Mobil, Dow Chemicals, Reifenhauser GMBH etc from across 40 countries, this will be an opportunity that no industry participant can afford to miss. We will share knowledge through various conferences and conventions, create interacting platforms like Reverse Buyer-Seller Meets, arrange pre-approved loans from HDFC bank, etc., this event is all about empowering global growth for India's plastics industry."

"By 2020, India will be the third largest consumer of plastics with over 2 million tonnes of annual consumption in agriculture itself. In the next five years, India's packaging industry will double plastic consumption and the per capita consumption is likely to triple in a decade."

PLASTINDIA 2018, will feature five industry-focused pavilions and related to Composite Material, Automotives, Medical and Health Care, Sports and 3D Printing and Prototyping.

Following the press meet, the regional chapter of PLASTINDIA 2018's roadshow was held in Chennai to brief the industry about upcoming expo. The roadshow was jointly addressed by V. Sekar, Chairman, National Promotion Committee (South Region) and A. Gajendran, Co-Chairman, National Promotion Committee (South Region -Tamil Nadu). (ANI-NewsVoir)