Talentedge registers 50% YoY growth, envisions global expansion in 2018

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Talentedge, an Ed-Tech firm offering 'live and interactive' learning in a digital format, announced it has registered 50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in 2017, and envisions global expansion in the year to come.

Along with this, another highlight of the year for the company was the launch of SLIQ 2.0, a learning platform powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, said Aditya Malik, MD, and CEO of Talentedge.

"Talentedge was founded with the vision to recreate physical world classrooms in the virtual world. We have been working in this direction ever since. In this journey, we have taken a step ahead of online classes and introduced the concept of Live and Interactive classrooms on a platform that is powered by AI and Machine learning. The progress we made was well received by all our partner institutes and also more than 3 lakh learners," he said.

One of the most important goals for the company in 2018, Malik said, is expanding Talentedge's reach internationally. The management also plans on closing partnerships with renowned international affiliates and making international education accessible for professionals in India. Discussions with major corporates in the country are underway to provide them with a platform that helps equip their workforce better.

Furthermore, the firm is scouting to invest in EdTech companies who have carved out a niche for themselves, with an aim to breach new frontiers with its learning platform and enhance the learning experience for students.

"A steady growth has generated a lot of Inbound Interest and enquirers from investors. As of now, we are well capitalised and not looking for any further fundraiser," stated Malik.

Talentedge endeavours to create a unified learning environment for learners and teachers alike, and empower faculty to optimise and personalise learning for individual students in the coming year.(ANI)