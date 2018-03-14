Swiggy to commence operations in Coimbatore, Kochi

New Delhi [India], Mar. 14 (ANI): Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy announced that it will be launching its service in Coimbatore and Kochi this month, post its expansion to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Jaipur.

With live order tracking, industry-best delivery time and the largest spread of restaurants, Swiggy will offer the people of Coimbatore and Kochi the convenience and choice to have their favorite food whenever and wherever they want.

Known for its lightning-fast delivery, Swiggy helps users with easier discovery of food and restaurants, personalised suggestions, faster order placement, and a seamless ordering and tracking experience. With its foray in Coimbatore and Kochi, it aims to further continue to spread the legacy down South and make it easier for the eclectic mix of local eateries to reach food lovers in these cities.

Both the cities witness an amalgamation of interesting cuisines. Coimbatore's culinary culture consists of a diverse mix of cosmopolitan taste that meets its deep-rooted traditional cuisine. Kochi, on the other hand, is one of biggest cultural and financial hubs of Kerala. It boasts of the pan-Indian culinary culture, mixed along with Middle-eastern flavors.

"As India's largest food ordering and delivery platform, Southern India is pivotal to our vision of 'Changing the way India Eats'. Coimbatore and Kochi are some of the fastest growing Indian cities, that have a thriving local culinary culture. People of Coimbatore are passionate about their food and take immense pride in their diverse local cuisine. Swiggy will provide them with the convenience of relishing their favorite meals with just a touch of a button," said Srivats TS, Vice President - Marketing at Swiggy.

Coimbatore is known for the local cuisine and rightly so, with a range of lip-smacking options such as the fiery Chettinad or the evergreen Dindigul. The city has developed an appetite for North Indian fares, and with Swiggy they shall have a host of delectable options to choose from.

To ensure consumers have access to the best restaurants in the cities, Swiggy will deliver from a wider radius of as much as 6 km. Consumers can not only order from these restaurants without any restrictions on the minimum order value, but also track their orders live on the Swiggy app. With the fastest food delivery service in the country, people from Kochi and Coimbatore will now have their food delivered at a lightning-fast speed, along with multiple payment options.

On the other hand, in addition to driving order volumes through the platform, partner restaurants can strengthen their delivery services, brand equity and recall value by coming on to Swiggy.

Swiggy also launched a revamped Owner app for restaurants, allowing them to efficiently manage the thousands of orders they receive on Swiggy through real-time updates on their performance, consumer feedback, menu analysis and so on. (ANI)