Swiggy commences Chandigarh operations; partners with over 250 restaurants

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Food delivery platform Swiggy has announced the launch of its services in the culinary hotspot' of India, Chandigarh.

After continued success in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata, the food delivery platform will partner with legendary eateries, trendy new cafes, ice cream parlours and national and international Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) across Sectors 1 to 47, Chandigarh Industrial Area, Manimajra, IT Park and Punjab University. More than 250 restaurants in the city are already available on the food ordering and delivery platform.

"Chandigarh is synonymous with rich, wholesome and flavourful food. The restaurant scene here is a perfect mix of traditional and fast-food, making it a food lover's paradise. From Pasta to Punjabi Chole, foodies in the city can enjoy food from the finest neighbourhood restaurants on Swiggy with just a touch of a button," said Srivats TS, Vice President - Marketing at Swiggy.

Known for its lightning-fast delivery, Swiggy helps users with easier discovery of food and restaurants, personalised suggestions, faster order placement, and a seamless ordering and tracking experience.

Swiggy connects foodies with the choicest restaurant options; with over 250 of the best restaurants in the city, including Dumpling Hood, Republic of Chicken, Gopal's, Burger Point, Super Donuts and Roll Xpress. To ensure consumers have access to the best restaurants in the city, Swiggy will deliver from a wider radius of as much as six kilometers.

Consumers can not only order from these restaurants without any restrictions on the minimum order value, but also track their orders live on the Swiggy app, along with multiple payment options.

Further, Swiggy provides city-restaurants with the tools and technology to reach new customers. In addition to driving order volumes through the platform, partner restaurants can strengthen their delivery services, brand equity and recall value by coming on to Swiggy. (ANI)