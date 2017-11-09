Suzuki unveils new range with enhanced safety measures

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 9 (ANI): Automobile major Suzuki Motors launched its new portfolio of cars with enhanced security at the Tokyo Motor Show.

"Based upon Suzuki's tradition of driving performance, this is the next generation EV compact SUV that inheriting the charm of Suzuki's compact SUVs like Jimny and Escudo," said Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President of Suzuki Motor Corporation.

The three cars launched were e-SURVIVOR, Spacia Concept and XBee.

-The e-SURVIVOR features the possibility of a 4WD with four electric motors in a lightweight, compact body design.

-The Spacia Concept is a lightweight wagon. It has a low-floor with wider space and easy-to-use sliding doors on both sides of the seats.

-The XBee is a small crossover wagon of a new genre. This wagon is a high-quality outdoor model that caters to XBee Outdoor Adventure.

In addition, Suzuki proposed the Suzuki Safety Support, a new safety technology brand of customer-oriented technologies for safety and confidence. Suzuki will widely deploy this across all ranges from mini to compact cars.

A visitor and internet media reporter from India said, "Suzuki is very big in India, as you know Maruti Suzuki is one of the largest car companies in India. In India, Suzuki is known for the reliability and service network. The new generation cars are quite different, quite good, quite young, quite sporty, so I think it's a good preparation for Suzuki globally".

After succeeding in India, Suzuki aims further growth in Asia. (ANI)