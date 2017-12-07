Supertech to deliver 8,824 flats in NCR by Dec 2017

New Delhi [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Supertech, India's leading real estate company has announced that it will deliver 8,824 flats to the buyers in National Capital Region (NCR) by 31 December 2017.

"In line with the target set by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath to deliver 50,000 flats by end of year 2017, Supertech has successfully contributed its share of 8824 flats to be offered by the end of this year. We have delivered 22,217 flats in last 3 Financial Years and we are well determined to complete our projects within stipulated timeline," R K Arora, Chairman, Supertech Limited said.

The completion certificates for all these flats are in the final stages with the concerned authorities at Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway.

The flats to be offered comprise of 1851 apartments in four projects in Noida, 4950 apartments in four projects in Greater Noida and 2023 apartments in two projects next to Yamuna Expressway.

Detailing the reason for delivering these flats at a fast pace, Arora further added, "We at Supertech are the first developer in NCR to use Precast, Jump Form and Tunnel Form technologies that have enabled us to complete our projects at lesser time than industry standards."

With its focus towards 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana', an initiative towards 'Housing for All', Supertech is planning massive projects in affordable housing. (ANI)