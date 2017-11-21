Supertech sells 300 residential units per month; to achieve sales target of Rs. 3000 cr

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Leading real estate developer Supertech on Tuesday announced that the company is on track to achieve its sales target of Rs. 3000 crores by March 2018.

Supertech is selling almost 300 apartments, month on month basis across its 40 projects in 50 locations. The company has been majorly selling in the affordable segment with the price band ranging between Rs. 25 to 70 lakh.

"With progressive law like RERA coming into force and addressing key concerns of both buyers and developers, the real estate market is now beginning to pick up the momentum. The build up in demand is evident in our sales numbers, with Supertech selling 300 residential units in month on month of the current financial year," said chairman Supertech Limited, R.K Arora.

"Thanks to the robust sales, we are on track to achieve our annual sales target of Rs. 3,000 crore rupees in this period," he added.

Supertech recently became 100 percent RERA compliant with all the new RERA rules and regulations.

The company has also delivered more than 30,000 units across 40 million square feet area of residential and commercial spaces.

It has presence in Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, Dehradun, Haridwar, Rudrapur, and Bengaluru.

"The company's decision to increase size of MIG-I and MIG-II category flats under PMAY Scheme from the existing 90 sq. mtrs. to 120 mtrs. and 110 sq. mtrs. to 150 sq. mtrs. respectively as permitted by the government recently, will enable buyers to acquire bigger flats and avail the subsidy benefit of Rs. 2.50 lakh," concluded Arora. (ANI)