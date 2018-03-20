SUD Life, Manipal Global Education Services partner for talent development program

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar. 20 (BusinessWire India): Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (SUD Life) partnered with Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) for a customised life insurance training program for its future employees.

The program will be delivered at the Manipal Global Academy of BFSI Campus in Bengaluru.

The candidates will undergo a one-year customised residential life insurance training program at Manipal Global Academy of BFSI. The one-year full-time training program will comprise of four months of training on-campus and two months of internship followed by six months of on-the-job training at SUD Life branches.

Designed to upskill prospective employees with the right domain knowledge in life insurance, the course aims at enhancing their competencies and business development skills enabling them to develop and implement growth opportunities for SUD Life.

On the successful completion, students will be awarded a Post-Graduate Diploma in Life Insurance and will be offered employment at SUD Life. The aim of the life insurance training program is to mould officers of high calibre in the field of life insurance and create a workforce that matches the company expectations and culture. The first part of the Life Insurance Training Program will commence on April 2018 in Bengaluru.

"Increasing financial literacy among customers should be at the core of any strategy involving financial services firm. Through our partnership with Manipal Global, it is our endeavour to address this need. The SUD Life - ACE Programme plays a significant role for us as we are investing in young talent who will graduate equipped and enabled to advise our customers on their needs," said Girish Kulkarni, Managing Director and CEO of SUD Life.

"We are happy to partner with SUD Life for upskilling its Life insurance professionals. We are glad that SUD Life has shown the vision to continue investing in its talent, which is one of the most important capabilities to have. Over the years, we have been supporting large number of organisations in the BFSI space helping them on-board highly skilled workforce. This engagement with SUD Life extends our footprint in the insurance industry," added Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, Vice President, Enterprise Business, Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE). (BusinessWire India)