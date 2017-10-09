Success of on-demand services industry dependent on robust unit economics: Timesaverz CEO

New Delhi [India], Oct. 9 (ANI): With festivities round the corner, there is always a surge in customer requests for deep home cleaning services across the country. However, going against the odds of the startup ecosystem, Timesaverz, an e-home service provider has been witnessing a steady growth.

"At a phase when the habit is just getting formed, it is getting clearer by the day that the success of this category is hugely dependent on robust unit economics built primarily through repeats. The fact that the average ticket size in this category is upwards of Rs. 2000 indicates the category's steady acceptance and opportunity for growth," said co-founder and CEO, Debadutta Upadhyaya.

Overall as well, the company has been witnessing a steady growth. One key factor that indicates a promising future for the company in this crowded and competitive space is that it is indeed making profits in certain categories and cities, unlike other key players in the segment. The company is gradually becoming more proficient unit economics wise.

Timesaverz is revitalizing the living style of modern Indians by providing them convenience at their doorstep. The home chores pile up all the more during the festivities, such as home cleaning, shopping, and decorating. Out of all this, the most daunting task is that of home cleaning which takes maximum time and energy.

"What was restricted to an intensive cleaning exercise by the maid of the house is now being outsourced to professional cleaners who attend to every nook and corner of the house with state of art tools and machines operated by trained manpower. YoY , we have seen this segment grow upwards of 200 percent," added Upadhyaya.

Timesaverz guarantees options for deep home cleaning services across key cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad.

It offers services under three segments - basic, deep and premium cleaning at a competitive price. Through its subscriptions and discount deals, the portal offers plenty of initiatives for the modern day metro dwellers. (ANI)