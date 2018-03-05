Su-Kam undertakes Malaysia tour initiative for 800 channel partners

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar. 5 (ANI-NewsVoir): Su-Kam, one of India's leading companies in power backup and solar solutions, embarked on a one-of-a kind initiative of offering a fully-supported trip to Malaysia to its esteemed channel partners.

As a part of the initiative titled 'Kshitij', over 800 channel partners undertook the five-day excursion to Malaysia. The objective of organising the tour was to motivate its channel partners and foster a spirit of camaraderie among them.

Two state-of-the-art products namely Brainy S 1000, a standard solar Power Conditioning Unit (PCU) and Falcon +1250 were also launched at Malaysia.

Brainy S is the world's first solar PCU with zero change over time. In simple terms, while generators and ordinary inverters take a moment to kick in, Brainy S provides continuous power supply to all sensitive equipment, such as your computer, to keep it running and prevent damage. Not only this, Brainy S draws energy from both solar and grid - always giving preference to solar - and saves tons of money on electricity bills.

Without a doubt, Falcon + can be called the best UPS in the world. Unique features, such as the ATC technology that enhances battery life, option of choosing battery as per your personal backup needs, its ability to run heavy duty appliances, and many such brilliant features make it the best Home UPS in India.

The highlight of the tour was the Gala Night which saw attendees grooving to melodious musical beats.

The delegation visited popular places of sightseeing such as King's Palace, National Monument, National Mosque, Independence Square, Sultan Abdul Samad Building, Drive Pass, Parliament House, Lake Gardens, Old Train Station, Cocoque, Petronas Twin Towers, Sunway Lagoon and Genting Highlands.

"Su-Kam is proud to have over 50,000 channel partners across the globe who work tirelessly to help the company carve a niche in the solar sector. The unique initiative aimed to bring them on a common platform and enable them to spend quality time with their families. This initiative is a part of our efforts to acknowledge their valuable contribution in shaping Su-Kam," said Kunwer Sachdev, Managing Director, Su-Kam.

The channel partners also welcomed the initiative.

"We feel honoured to be a part of this excursion. This is indeed a remarkable initiative that rejuvenated us from our hectic work schedule. Such initiatives will go a long way in motivating us to perform even better," said Mihir Saxena, a channel partner with Su-Kam.

Located in South East Asia, Malaysia has carved an identity of a popular tourist destination due to panoramic landscape and alluring attractions. (ANI-NewsVoir)