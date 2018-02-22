StupidApp does its bit for nation building

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb. 22 (ANI-NewsVoir): For those who have been using multiple quiz and trivia gaming apps for winning cash prizes, StupidApp really has something new up its sleeves.

StupidApp founder-trio Sourav Karmakar, Saheb Roy and Pramod K Maloo have made a conscious decision to join hands in nation-building by donating to the Indian Army Welfare Fund.

Team StupidApp will be donating Rs. 1 to the Indian Army Welfare Fund for every winner on the app. The founders have unanimously decided to come up with a humanitarian angle in the app for doing their bit for the Indian Army.

As recent trends reveal, StupidApp has become one of the most preferred choices of gaming enthusiasts. With a top rank on Twitter's trending list and 35000 plus daily active users and between 500-1000 winners every day, this app is all set to create headlines.

StupidApp is no longer just a money-making app. Quiz lovers can strengthen their general knowledge, learn, share and earn money while ensuring the welfare of army personnel.

"If we can motivate people to do something good, it will not only be beneficial for the country, but, will also make them discover their altruistic self, hidden within. Sharing always feels great," said Pramod Maloo, Co-founder and COO.

StupidApp is always on their feet when it comes to responding to reviews and questions from its loyalists and ever-expanding base of users. Their dynamic approach and quick response have really appeased the gaming enthusiasts.

StupidApp, co-founder and CEO Sourav Karmakar said "We are no longer just a trivia-based app. Charity begins at home and so I thought why don't we start with Indian Army Donation Fund!" It is indeed a noble thought which will motivate compassionate minds to come together and play the game.

Previously known as an anonymous chat-based app (StupidChat), StupidApp is now adding new users at a rapid speed of 10000 plus every day, to match up with the expectation of increasing user base, the prize money has also been increased.

The gaming fans can now earn more money with game being played thrice a day. Sharing the referral code give one extra life. A LIFE gives you another chance to win in case of disqualification.

Apart from that, StupidApp also boosts the general knowledge of the masses through the quizzes, empowering the youth of India.

"With over 15000-20000 winners in a month, contribution should go in range of Rs.15-20k a month to begin with. This is our small, humble give back to the pride of nation: INDIAN ARMY", Maloo added.

The app can be downloaded and installed on Android and iOS devices. (ANI-NewsVoir)