Study by Velocity MR suggests spike in sales of dual SIM phones following Reliance Jio launch

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI-NewsVoir): Velocity MR a new age market research agency, unveiled their latest study report conducted among mobile users in the country. One of the trends that the study discovered was that two thirds of the respondents had purchased a dual SIM phone to take advantage of the Reliance offer in the past year.

The study was conducted among over 2000 respondents to understand user sentiment and their views about Reliance Jio and other players in this volatile market segment.

The study was conducted across the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune Ahmadabad and Kochi through an online Panel Poll of respondents in the age group of 18 to 45 with a male to female ratio of 70:30.

Jio's free offer stayed for a year before they announced their monthly plans. As a result, the customers are still purchasing a new dual SIM phone to continue using their Jio connection; in fact, two of the three respondents purchased a dual SIM phone. This would have definitely helped drive sales of dual SIM handsets.

"We at Velocity MR felt that it has now been a year since Reliance announced Jio and their free network services which shook-up the telecom industry and forced the rivals to consolidate to take on the freebies offered by Jio. Dual SIM phones were selling like hot cakes following this offer and we believe it also opened up the handset market in the process to accommodate more players," said Jasal Shah, Managing Director and CEO of Velocity MR.

Two-thirds of the people had purchased a dual SIM phone after getting a free offer from Reliance Jio, while half of the people are using mobile network service of Jio followed by Airtel, Vodafone and Idea.

Majority of the Jio consumers are still using prepaid connection as opposed to established brands which have almost a quarter of the customers subscribing to their postpaid plans. Almost all of them have bought a new SIM card from Jio, and friends have subscribed to free offer from Jio last year followed by siblings

With regards to the Jio 4G handset, almost all of respondents are aware of the Rs.1500 Jio 4G VoLTE phone offer. 75 percent of the people will consider purchasing the Jio 4G feature phone, while three-fifths of the people are willing to consider Rs. 309 per month plan followed by Rs. 153 per month plan (ANI-NewsVoir)