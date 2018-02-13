 Strongest 2-day advance for Dow since Aug 2015
New York [United States], Feb 13 (ANI): The Wall Street gained for the second straight day after selloff, with the market enjoying its largest two-day bounce in about four years.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 409.47 points, or 1.69 percent, to 24,600.37; its strongest two-day advance since August 2015.

The S&P 500 had the best two day win streak since June 2016, gaining 36.39 points, or 1.39 percent, to 2,655.94.

Nasdaq Composite, on the other hand, added 107.47 points, or 1.56 percent, to 6,981.96.

However, despite the gains on Monday and a rough 1.5 percent jump on Friday, the Dow and S&P are still about six percent lower since their close on February 1. (ANI)


