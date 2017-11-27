Sterling Holidays appoints Anand Ramchandran as COO

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): India's leading holiday lifestyle company Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd. has announced appointment of Anand Ramchandran as Chief Operating Officer.

In this role, he will be responsible for all operational aspects of the company with responsibility to deliver on financial performance, customer acquisition and engagement, revenue maximization, Human Resources and IT, among others.

An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Lucknow, Anand brings with him rich experience of 22 years in the FMCG business both in India and international markets. He has spent 14 years with Unilever, followed by Britannia Industries. Prior to joining Sterling, he was Zonal Vice President, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages.

"Sterling is now poised to rapidly establish itself as an experience and discovery led Holiday brand and grow into a leadership position in the holiday industry. As an integral part of this plan, I am delighted that Anand Ramachandran has joined us as Chief Operating Officer," said MD Sterling Holiday Resorts, Ramesh Ramanathan.

"I am delighted to join Sterling Holidays as the company embarks on its next phase. Sterling has been on a consistent growth path and has carved a strong position in the holiday lifestyle space. This is an exciting time for Sterling and I look forward to contributing to making great holidays happen," Anand said on his appointment. (ANI)