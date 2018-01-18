States, UTs finance ministers meet Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that suggestions made by states and union territories would be suitably considered when formulating Budget 2018-19 proposals.

Emphasising that the spirit of cooperative federalism would be encouraged and maintained, Jaitley said the memorandum jointly submitted by states and union territories would be given due weightage.

Jaitley met with finance ministers and deputy ministers of states and union territories here today.

A number of fiscal and budgetary measures were suggested for consideration to the centre during the pre-budget meeting. (ANI)