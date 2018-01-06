Startups reflect upon trade in 2017; determine growth in 2018

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): 2017 witnessed a move that proved to be a fillip for the Indian economy.

Implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1, changed the advent of events in the year 2017, which proved to be positive for the markets as well as the e-commerce space, and startups.

The unified taxation structure that was introduced to eliminate unwanted tax hassles, greatly contributed towards a more formalised and structured way of taxation.

With 2018 starting on a positive note, here are some start-ups talking about building a strong platform for short and long term growth:

"Credihealth has hit a momentous milestone as we've touched more than three lakh lives and grown by 600 percent in 2017. We have launched numerous products such as ambulance and medical tourism, expanded our hospital networks as we strive towards solving non-clinical pain-points of patients during their hospitalization journey," said AVP - Operations, Credihealth, Raunaq Singh.

"Furthermore in 2018, we are planning to accelerate the growth and help more patients. Credihealth is introducing groundbreaking ways to revolutionize the healthcare sector by creating digitally empowered patients and by providing personalized care," Singh added.

Echoeing the same, founder, NoBroker.com, Amit Kumar Agarwal said, "2017 took off a bit slower, the policies and regulations were introduced to bring transparency to the industry for the betterment of consumers, the industry has gradually adopted the change. Introduction of new policies largely impacted the buy and sell in real estate. However, the rental market did not witness much impact from the new policies. Robust demand was registered in the rental category due to massive urbanization and people looking for better opportunities in metro cities."

"We are positive for 2018, we believe that the growth of real estate sector will grow at a better pace. The changing market dynamics will further strengthen consumer confidence and conversion of more real estate deals in commercial as well as residential property. The outlook for 2018 is even more cheerful with rental prices set to increase at a rate of five to 12 percent. We also believe that the year 2018 is a good time to invest in property for end users due to the price point," he added.

CEO and co-founder, Roposo, Mayank Bhangadia said, "2017 has been quite an eventful year for us at Roposo. We have transformed from being a fashion social network to a full-fledged platform where people can express themselves in areas like food, jokes, movies- basically not just fashion."

"We also introduced the Roposo app in regional languages which helps us to connect with people from the two-tier and three-tier cities. While we can't spill the beans yet, with what we have in mind for the year ahead, 2018 is again going to be quite an eventful year with our plans to connect to more users in India and help them create original content," he concluded. (ANI)