Start-up Arena inks strategic partnership with TTSL

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Starting up is undoubtedly the next big thing which has been attracting the eyeballs of the biggies as well. Start up Arena - Start Up cracking comprehensive solutions for SME's inked an exclusive partnership with Tata Teleservices Limited (TTSL) - India's fastest-growing pan India telecom service provider, for providing solutions in North Zone for various services which includes IOT solutions - Fleet tracking, school bus tracking and employee tracking, Data Solutions - Internet leased line (IIL), MPLS Communication Solutions - IVR, PRI and SIP trunk.
This is a unique marketing alliance between a Start Up and a telecom operator in India, and gives direct contact to millions of TTSL customers thus providing immediate services.
"Startups are attaining the progress in their business at a much faster pace as compared to the big companies. They have a strong acceleration towards expansion that builds trust values as well as a better reach among the clientele. Start-ups are the building blocks for any growing economy. The trend is showcasing that the Start-ups are creating their own market force and bringing positive effects in the market economy," said founder Start-up Arena, Shantanu Singh Chauhan.
"The current trend is observed to have seen the big names investing into these start-ups that are becoming the craze for people. There are lots of reasons that are attracting these large organizations to fund the start-ups and remain stable in terms of their brand value through such partnerships," added Chauhan.(ANI)
