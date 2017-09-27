Standard Chartered Bank launches Good Life platform in India providing dining offers to its debit/credit card base

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI-NewsVoir): The Good Life is an international platform where Standard Chartered Bank showcases offers and special promotions to its debit and credit cardholders.

Standard Chartered Bank in a gala event launched and made the offers platform live for its India card base. Standard Chartered Bank, a pioneer in tapping the right target group to ensure maximum utilization and customer satisfaction.

Alliances Galore with its expertise of over 10 years has curated the offers for the privileged customers of Standard Chartered Bank. A vision seen by Standard Chartered Bank and bought to life by Alliances Galore with a plethora of the most sought after dining partners in the country. The future for the program is going to seek many more attractive and sought after offers and promotions ranging from Dining Festivals, promotional offers to Fine Dining Experiences.

"Our association with Standard Chartered runs deep. We are proud to be plugging offers on The Good Life platform. Alliances Galore has even been associated with Standard Chartered in Singapore to give curated offers to their customer base" said Vikul Chander, Co-Founder, Alliances Galore.

Alliances Galore has also incorporated the reservation system for the Standard Chartered Bank card base and make the dining experience a delightful and memorable moment. With the wide spread experience and market studies, Alliances Galore is in process of launching a digital platform for the Hospitality Industry to make the entire process of loyalty and offers a seamless flow and engage a larger base of customers to experience the platform.

Alliances Galore is constantly improvising to provide the end consumer maximum benefits and in turn their loyalty to their preferred cards. (ANI-NewsVoir)