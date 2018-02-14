SriLankan Airlines expands footprint in India

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): SriLankan Airlines has been focusing on the Indian market to strategically expand its operations in the country. During the past years, the airline has established a strong market presence and lasting relationship with the travel partners and industry stakeholders of India.

India has been a vital partner in SriLankan Airlines' route network from the early days. The airline holds the widest coverage in India, which is Sri Lanka's primary source of inbound tourist traffic. Today, it directly operates to 14 Indian destinations with a total of 135 flights a week.

"We are keen on increasing the destinations and flight frequencies in India as the demand is constantly on the rise. With the new development ventures, we anticipate significant passenger numbers from our key contributors to inbound tourism traffic- India, China, Europe, Australia and Maldives. We have already introduced three new destinations in 2017 namely Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Coimbatore commenced operations with 4 frequencies a week," said Chinthaka Weerasinghe, Country Manager, Srilankan Airlines.

Srilankan Airlines is focused on expanding the operation and enhancing the services in India. The Delhi- Northern India and Bombay-Western India flights were increased to 11 frequencies from 7, in July 2017. Subsequently, due to high market demand, they intend to further increase these frequencies to 13 flights per week to Delhi- Northern India and 14 flights a week to Bombay-Western India by 2018.

Furthermore, SriLankan Airlines Commercial Planning is constantly studying the dynamic market conditions and passenger demand fluctuations in order to capture and implement potentially lucrative Indian routes/destinations, since SriLankan holds the largest market share. (ANI)